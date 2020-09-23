September 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Europe World

Eiffel tower evacuated – security source

By Reuters News Service00
File Photo: People Ride Bicycles On A Bike Path On The Banks Of The River Seine Near The Eiffel Tower In Paris
FILE PHOTO

BREAKING NEWS:

Paris’s Eiffel Tower has been evacuated, a security source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The source could not confirm whether the evacuation folllowed a bomb threat, as some media reported.



