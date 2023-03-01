March 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Staff Reporter02
cbm1
President Nikos Christodoulides

In today’s episode, Nikos Christodoulides was officially sworn in as the eighth president – as he vowed that “the Cypriot people will be at the centre of all our policies”.

Elsewhere, a woman developed large bedsores after she was hospitalised for a month and her wounds remained untreated, with a doctor claiming that it again shows the “shortcomings” of the national general health scheme Gesy when it comes to elderly care.

There’s also the latest February rainfall figures, and a positive announcement from BirdLife Cyprus on reduced trapping with nets.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Events for all this March at CVAR

Eleni Philippou

Three arrested in Athienou for thefts, drugs

Staff Reporter

New government appointees take up their duties as of Wednesday

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Police uncover illegal tobacco stash in Larnaca paddock

Staff Reporter

Environmental organisations throw backing behind Akamas Plan

Iole Damaskinos

Social welfare office to launch hotline

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign