Events for all this March at CVAR

A month full of activities lies ahead at CVAR – Severis Foundation and it has organiaed events for all. Lectures and talks will welcome adults for thematic evenings while children will be entertained with interactive storytelling and games that feature travelling to faraway lands and learning about dogs.
Coming up first is a lecture by researcher-writer Mustafa Kemal Kasapoğlu on the abandoned villages in Ottoman Cyprus. Mustafa will lead the lecture in English on March 2, diving into some of the island’s abandoned communities.
Something completely different is happening at the museum on Saturday March 4 as a children’s workshop dedicated to beloved four-legged fluffy friends is held. This Saturday at the Museum event invites Katie Clerides to share the story of the president’s dogs and test children’s knowledge about dogs by playing games. The event, organised by the Cyprus Peace & Dialogue Center, will also offer young visitors the chance to meet dogs from the Cyprus School of Dog Training and get into the role with face painting. The workshop will begin at 11am and is free to attend and addressed to children aged five to ten years old.
Α few days later and the monthly event Music Talks will take place. March’s theme will focus on Orientalism and on March 7, the event will welcome Iosif Hadjikyriacos, Curator of the Stavrides Archive, Larnaca, Demetris Michaelides, Emeritus Professor of Archaeology, University of Cyprus and Costas Severis, President of The Costas & Rita Severis Foundation to discuss music. Held in English over wine and music, participants will get to share their experiences, knowledge and curiosity about Orientalism music.
On the following Saturday, March 11, as International Francophonie Day approaches, the Canadian High Commission in Cyprus and CVAR organise a special event for children. Taking young museum visitors, aged five to 12 on a journey to Canada, the event will look at some of the country’s features. What languages are spoken, what the climate is like, its most popular sports and several other characteristics explored through stories, images and creations. The event is free to attend and will be held in Greek though ad hoc translation into French will also be included.
Lecture: The abandoned villages in Cyprus between 1601-1609
By Mustafa Kemal Kasapoğlu. March 2. CVAR – Severis Foundation, Nicosia. 6.30pm. In English. Free. Tel: 22-300994
Saturday at the Museum: Stories with Dogs
With Katie Clerides. March 4. CVAR – Severis Foundation, Nicosia. 11am-12.30pm. Free. Tel: 22-300991
Music Talks
Theme: Orientalism. March 7. CVAR – Severis Foundation, Nicosia. 6.30pm. In English. Free. Tel: 22-300994
Saturday at the Museum: Travelling to Canada
Children’s workshop on the occasion of the International Francophonie Day. March 11. CVAR – Severis Foundation, Nicosia. 11am-12.30pm. Free. In Greek with French translations. Tel: 22-300991