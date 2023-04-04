April 4, 2023

President vows boost for artists and cultural sector

President Nicos Christodoulides said the government will act to create a registry of artists to ensure their labour rights are protected.

Speaking on Tuesday evening at the Thok theatre awards, he added that the state will also come up with incentives for businesses that support the arts and culture.

He told artists present in the crowd that the government understands “it’s not just a hobby, we are well aware that you are professionals”.

That’s why, Christodoulides explained, the government includes the cultural sector as an economic activity which has an important role to play.

He emphasised that Cyprus has the necessary infrastructure, talent and excellent relations with its neighbours to capitalise on the sector of Cyprus’ cultural industry.

The president added that the recently established deputy culture ministry will have a major role to play in this strategy.

