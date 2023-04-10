Tron (TRX) Network upgrade could boost price, Cardano (ADA) trades flat, Collateral Network (COLT) swarmed during presale

Tron (TRX) was recently upgraded to increase the network’s scalability, and Investors hoped the upgrade could boost the token price. On the other hand, Cardano’s (ADA) price is ranging with no significant move over the past few days. However, Collateral Network’s (COLT) presale is ongoing having already increased in prices, and investors are keying in daily.

Tron (TRX)

The recent Tron (TRX) network update has done little to boost the token’s price. Indeed, the token is priced at $0.066 at the time of writing this article, significantly below its all-time high of $0.3.

Tron’s (TRX) short-term future isn’t particularly bullish either, with a 1.58% price drop expected by April 7th, 2023. Technical indicators for Tron (TRX) also suggest that the current market sentiment is Bullish. Indeed, Tron’s (TRX) Fear & Greed Index hints at a Greed score of 62. Tron’s (TRX) prices are expected to hover around the $0.06 range for the rest of April.

This isn’t a particularly positive indicator for investors looking to make quick profits. As such, crypto traders would be better served by more promising investments like Collateral Network (COLT).

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) needs no introduction, as it’s the seventh-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. The token currently trades at $0.38, a letdown due to its significant market cap. Cardano’s (ADA) growth trajectory appears to be very slow and steady, with prices of $2 anticipated only in 2030.

Per expert predictions, Cardano (ADA) prices will drop by 6.66% by the end of the first week of April 2023. Additionally, technical indicators show that the dominant market sentiment is Bearish-Bearish 62% with a Fear & Greed Index score of 63. In light of this, Collateral Network (COLT) could be the wiser choice with rich rewards for early adopters.

Collateral Network (COLT)

The Collateral Network (COLT) is an online Web 3.0-based peer-to-peer platform that enables users to borrow against their real-world physical assets like supercars or properties. Its borderless and permissionless platform lets anyone borrow crypto against physical assets regardless of geographical location.

This is a particularly efficient alternative to traditional lending and borrowing services, much of which are plagued by issues relating to inaccessibility, high-interest rates and poor service.

On Collateral Network (COLT), lenders can seamlessly access low-interest loans without visiting any bank physically. Besides, Collateral Network’s (COLT) borrowing terms are fair, immutable, and transparent, stored on the blockchain as they are.

Also, with Collateral Network (COLT), there’s no need to go to pawnbrokers who’ll underprice your assets. The entire asset verification process is done online, and valuation takes next to no time.

Collateral Network (COLT) investors also enjoy a fixed interest rate as passive income for lending to borrowers. Additionally, they can participate in auctions for distressed assets and purchase them below their market values whenever borrowers default on their loans. Further, the NFT that investors lend funds against is backed by real-world assets.

If you’re wondering why there’s so much hype around Collateral Network (COLT), you only need to glance at its impressive presale record. So far, over 500,000 USDT worth of $COLT tokens have been bought by savvy investors. Why don’t you join the bandwagon and reap the rewards?

