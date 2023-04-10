Bullish Bitcoin bounces above $28,000 mark, DigiToads and DogeCoin also showing bullish trends

The growth of the world’s current financial market can be attributed to cryptocurrencies and crypto assets. These cryptocurrencies and crypto assets, which are digital versions of cash, employ the concept of decentralization, which guarantees security as there is no interference from banks, lending systems, or centralized institutions to develop the DeFi market.

Recently, these cryptocurrencies have experienced bullish growth as the value of major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) has increased. Despite its recent introduction into the crypto market, DigiToads (TOADS), a new meme coin, is also gaining traction alongside other top 5 cryptocurrencies in the crypto market, like DogeCoin (DOGE).

Please keep reading to find out how bullish Bitcoin (BTC) is bouncing above the $28,000 mark and how DigiToads (TOADS) and DogeCoin (DOGE) are also showing bullish trends.

DigiToads (TOADS) aims to make a major impression in the Crypto market

DigiToads (TOADS), a meme coin recently debuted in the meme coin market, is an Ethereum-based altcoin whose operation mechanism is based on P2E gaming and NFT staking.

The DigiToads (TOADS) ecosystem was created with crypto users in mind, as it aims to provide passive revenue. The ecosystem features a Web3 game where players can buy, collect, and fight with unique toads using the native token of the platform called TOADS.

TOADS, supported by the Ethereum network, are ERC-20 standard tokens that serve utility purposes on the platform. The DigiToads (TOADS) ecosystem also provides its users with the opportunity to participate in trading competitions with the chance to win Platinum Toads. These Platinum Toads are offered as rewards to the best traders to get remote access to 1/12th of the TOADS Treasury to be traded.

The TOADS token is currently being sold to users via the token’s presale.

Bitcoin (BTC) is experiencing a major price surge

Regarded as the pioneer cryptocurrency on which the concept of the DeFi market is built, Bitcoin (BTC) is a peer-to-peer digital asset created to solve the problems of security and centralization associated with physical cash.

The Bitcoin (BTC) network is secured by a unique process known as mining. This process, which is performed by a group of computers called miners, involves processing and verifying transactions that will preserve the integrity and security of the network. By incorporating the elements of mathematical equations, blockchain technology, and the principle of decentralization, a record of transparent Bitcoin (BTC) transactions can be created.

At the end of March, this major digital asset rose above $28,000 and is predicted to experience a linear increase in value henceforth, thereby launching the crypto world into a new bull market.

DogeCoin (DOGE): The Accidental Crypto movement that is gaining traction

Founded as a parody cryptocurrency based on the internet meme of the Shiba Inu dog, DogeCoin (DOGE) is a meme coin that has developed far beyond the expectations of its creators. Secured by the proof-of-work consensus mechanism, the altcoin also employs the mining process, as 10,000 new DogeCoins are mined every minute.

Although its community of users believes it, one major element that has helped DogeCoin (DOGE) gain traction is the interest celebrities like Elon Musk, Snoop Dogg, and Mark Cuban have taken in it. This has helped push the meme coin to the forefront of the crypto market.

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and DogeCoin (DOGE) have undeniably made a major impact in the crypto world and the world of finance at large. DigiToads (TOADS) has the potential to become one of the top 5 cryptocurrencies as it possesses features that set it apart from other cryptocurrencies on the market.

