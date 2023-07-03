TMS Network (TMSN)’s undeniable momentum is utterly flattening Cardano (ADA) and TRON (TRX)

Many projects struggle to navigate the challenges of the current crypto market, and Cardano (ADA) and TRON (TRX) are having it worse. However, TMS Network (TMSN)‘s undeniable momentum has captivated the attention of investors worldwide. As phase four of its presale unfolds, TMS Network (TMSN) has already raised an impressive $7 million, solidifying its position as the next-gen DEX.

How is TMS Network (TMSN) different? This article will dive deeper into the distinctive features of TMS Network (TMSN) and how it managed to outshine and TRON (TRX).

TMS Network (TMSN) surges massively, leap by 3000% for early investors

TMS Network (TMSN) making waves while leaping to the fourth presale stage is exceptional, thanks to its advanced features and innovative use cases. For many reasons, TMS Network (TMSN) staysCardano (ADA) at the forefront of a revolutionized asset trading landscape with high strategic development set up for users.

Backed by blockchain technology, TMS Network (TMSN) not only allows seamless and secure asset trading but also provides support solutions, including algorithmic tools, AI, and automated systems. Another distinctive feature is a well-established social community and educational resources for traders to collaborate with expert-vetted professionals and maximize profitability.

TMS Network (TMSN) token is gaining asTRON (TRX)omic demand as token holders freely access several benefits, including a revenue-sharing program, voting rights and discounted fees. As a result, TMS Network (TMSN)’s token shot up by 3900% to $0.12, providing a flourishing opportunity for anyone to join its dream of disrupting traditional trading lands.

Cardano (ADA) community alarmed as ADA suffer SEC FUD and delisting

Cardano (ADA) falling short on the price chart sounds unbelievable, especially with its potential to revolutionize dApp development and smart contract deployment. The third-generation network uses a high TPS Proof of Stake solution to achieve unparalleled speed, scalability and efficiency.

However, Cardano (ADA) faces concerns about its adoption and development as uncertainty, SEC FUD, and exchange delisting crisis rise. First, there are concerns over a potential massive sell-off of Cardano (ADA) by Robinhood and Celsius. Furthermore, the delisting of Cardano (ADA) by Revolut, after Bakkt and Robinhood’s delisting due to regulatory issues, adds to the community’s worries.

To add to the community’s concerns, renowned crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen suggests a potential 50% crash in Cardano (ADA) price, pointing to the Cardano (ADA)-to-Bitcoin’s four-year correlation. As it stands, investors are increasingly losing hope for Cardano (ADA)’s quick recovery while growing their portfolio with innovative projects like TMS Network (TMSN).

TRON (TRX) bearish? TRX price outlook amid CEO indictment

TRON (TRX)’s recent SEC lawsuit and Sun’s controversial tweet have created a bearish outlook for the TRON (TRX) token. Justin Sun’s recent tweets, including his proposal to play matchmaker for Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin, have raised eyebrows in the crypto community.

Despite these concerns, TRON (TRX)’s price has shown bullish momentum recently, trading at $0.075 after gaining 2% in the last 24 hours and nearly 4% in the last seven days. Technical analysis suggests that TRON (TRX)’s current support level is around $0.06500, while resistance is at $0.08600.

Bulls are expected to take charge of the market and retest local resistances, indicating potential growth for TRON (TRX) in the long term. Predictions for TRON (TRX)’s future vary, with some analysts forecasting the token to trade above $0.088 before Q4 2023 and even reaching $1.48 by 2030.

Conclusion

Having raised over $7 million in ongoing presale, TMS Network (TMSN) is the next biggest investment, offering advanced features and a supportive community for traders to seamlessly trade assets. Meanwhile, Cardano (ADA) faces adoption and regulatory concerns while TRON (TRX) battles an SEC lawsuit. TMS Network (TMSN) continues to captivate investors with its promising prospects.

DISCLAIMER – "Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more