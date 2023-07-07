July 7, 2023

CYENS and Tepak to collaborate on research and innovation

By Kyriacos Nicolaou031
The CYENS Centre of Excellence and the Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak) this week signed a cooperation agreement with the aim of further developing joint activities in the fields of research and innovation, according to an announcement released on Thursday.

According to the announcement, the Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Tepak rector Panayiotis Zaphiris and Nicosia Mayor and Chairman of the CYENS Board of Directors Constantinos Yiorkadjis.

The purpose of the agreement is to expand cooperation between the two organizations and establish a framework for the development of proposals in research areas, particularly in technology and innovation.

In addition, the agreement also aims to create joint programmes and collaborate on various activities and events.

The event was attended by CYENS Director General George Chrysanthou, Harris Theoharous, the Project Coordinator of RISE-Teaming for Excellence, and the European Affairs Officer of Nicosia Municipality, as well as Theopisti Stylianou-Lambert, Associate Professor at the Department of Multimedia and Graphic Arts of Tepak and Coordinator of the Museum Lab research group at CYENS.

What is more, this partnership between CYENS and Tepak highlights the commitment to fostering collaboration and driving advancements in research and innovation in Cyprus.

By leveraging their respective expertise, the two organisations aim to contribute to the development of cutting-edge technologies and promote innovation in various sectors of society.

The agreement sets the stage for joint initiatives that will further strengthen the research and innovation ecosystem in Cyprus, ultimately benefiting both the academic community and the wider society.

