Cyprus tech entrepreneurs gather in London

The Gen Y Innovation Network, the youth entrepreneurial arm of the UK-Cyprus Enterprise Council (UKCEC), in collaboration with the EPISTEME organisation, recently held an event titled ‘Tech Startups: Opportunities and Challenges’ in London, according to an announcement released this week.
The primary objective of the Gen Y Innovation Network event, which was held last week, was to encourage innovation, collaboration, and entrepreneurship among the younger generations of Cypriots in the United Kingdom, as well as friends of Cyprus and individuals with business interests in the country.
Moreover, the broader mission of the UKCEC is to foster business partnerships between the UK and Cyprus, as well as to promote cooperation between young and established professionals and entrepreneurs from various sectors, including services, trade, industry, finance, investments, arts, and science.
The event featured distinguished speakers from the world of technology and startup ventures, artificial intelligence, data science, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and innovation.
Among the attendees were investors, entrepreneurs, and trailblazers in their respective fields.
The panel of speakers was moderated by Peter Droussiotis, the President of UKCEC.
Isabella Hadjisava, co-founder of the Gen Y Innovation Network, specialising in financial technology, Dimitrios Zopos, an investor and founder of a fund focusing on Cypriot technology startups, Nadia El Hantari, founder of an interactive platform promoting innovation in the food industry using technology, George Frangou, a distinguished CEO of an analytics company and technology investor, and Sam Taylor, Investment Director at PwC Raise, all shared their experiences and insights.
The audience comprised technology professionals with strong ties to Cyprus, eager to explore the latest trends and advancements in the tech startup world.
Costas Dafos, the Commercial Attaché of the High Commission of the Republic of Cyprus in the UK, also attended the event.
The ‘Tech Startups: Opportunities and Challenges’ event served as an excellent platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and collaboration among tech enthusiasts and industry experts, fostering a spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship within the Cypriot community in the UK.