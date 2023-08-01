Emerging artists and more at Fengaros Festival

One of the biggest music festivals in Cyprus is coming up this week. ELENI PHILIPPOU discovers what’s to come

In just a few days, one of the biggest music festivals on the island takes place. Tying together several new experiences and quality musical acts, the 11th Fengaros Festival will be held from Thursday to Saturday.

The transition from July to August is always marked by crowds flocking to Kato Drys village to party, camp and listen to new music. Over the years, Fengaros has been steadily building up the local music scene, always staying true to its core mission of supporting local talent and strengthening the music community.

“We always try to highlight the local scene, that’s why we started this festival,” says co-founder Lefteris Moumtzis. “It was to support local artists and to create a music scene. The music scene I think is what happens when people feel they belong in a community.”

The growth of the summer festival has helped build that and the team is active all year round with like-minded ventures. Fengaros Reacts, the Fengaros Music Village and the newest Fengaros High all work towards building this community. The winning act of Fengaros High – a kind of competition featuring teenage artists – was μικροοδύσσεια (mikroodysseia), who will perform on Friday at the festival’s Village stage.

The four-piece band is made up of high school students who play alternative indie-rock, bossa and funky tunes. They’ve only been performing together since the audition for Fengaros High earlier this year yet solo they’ve been active for a few years in school performances where they met.

“This is the first time we are performing in a music festival as significant as Fengaros and we are very grateful and excited for this unique opportunity, lead singer and songwriter Aikaterini says. “We are looking forward to sharing our music in Cyprus’ most well-known music festival. We will perform original songs I have written this past year, expressed in a range of musical styles, showcasing young love as a central theme.”

Another emerging act to take the Fengaros stage is Della, who has been performing as a singer/songwriter for just under a year. Though relatively new, Della has held numerous performances around the island this year. Her raw vocals and unique blend of indie sounds, dark jazz and a kind of sophisticated garage rock sound will fill the Fengaros stage on Saturday. “To say that I’m excited would be a huge understatement,” she says.

“Performing at Fengaros has been a dream since I’ve spent the last seven years attending every edition of the festival and the idea of being on the stage this time feels surreal. However, I also recognise the immense responsibility that comes with it. People are eagerly looking forward to our performance, and I’m fully aware of the expectations. It’s heartwarming to know that fans from all corners of the island are making their way to the festival to see us. Even a few supporters are coming from abroad, which adds to the excitement and motivation.”

Bringing trap and melodic bass sub-genres of dance music is St. Mary, a Cypriot, US-based DJ who’s been in the professional industry for the past four to five years. Still new to Cyprus’ music scene, the electronic artist-producer will play a live mixing performance with a diverse blend of EDM.

“I did my debut Cyprus performance at Fengaros last year and it was easily one of my favourite live experiences so far. People’s energy was so exhilarating, I was still buzzing from that for days after the event and I can’t wait to go back and do it all over again with some brand-new music,” she adds. This year, St. Mary will play original productions, remixes and mash-ups in an energetic two-hour set on Friday.

Also taking the stage is a new Cypriot band, comprised of eight artists from the island’s two largest communities. Island Seeds have been performing together since May 2022, created over coffee at the Home for Cooperation. In their year of existence, they have recorded an EP, released a debut single and toured the island. Fengaros Festival is their last stop for the summer.

“Our sound would best be described as Mediterranean Soul,” they say, “blending dreamy soul-infused melodies, pulsating psychedelic grooves and esoteric lyrics. The outcome? A sonic identity which is quintessentially Cypriot and yet effortlessly universal.

“Playing at Fengaros is an exhilarating experience! We’ve been in the festival crowd for many years now and we can’t wait to be on stage this time. It will definitely be the largest crowd we’ve played for so far and we’re excited to create some memorable experiences this year under starry summer skies.”

Apart from new music, Fengaros Festival will also feature stand-up comedy for the first time as well as a curated bar in the village museum by Cascadeur Bar. Other updates include a shuttle bus as cars will park outside the village. Over three days, Fengaros will be place of discovery, inspiration and connection that brings local acts – established and new – international names and faithful festivalgoers together. All in a rural Larnaca village.

Fengaros Festival

Annual summer music festival. August 3-5. Kato Drys village, Larnaca. www.fengaros.com