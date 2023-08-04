August 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Melissa Hekkers0166
picture1

In this episode, private hospitals asserted on Thursday that they cannot – and will not – renew their contract with the Health Insurance Organisation on what they say is a take-it-or-leave-it basis, warning that this could leave the national health system in limbo.

Elsewhere, controversy broke out on Thursday following the Famagusta mayor’s invitation to Turkish Cypriots to an anti-occupation event which will take place in the municipality on Saturday.

Also, authorities have come together to take coordinated action over rising sea pollution in Limassol, the Deputy Ministry of Shipping announced.

All this and more in today’s Daily News Briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

