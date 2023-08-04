Neocleous Tower: a striking new business hub in Limassol

Neocleous Tower invites corporations to discover the future of the workplace, with the launch of forward-thinking offices in central Limassol. Redefining the work lifestyle paradigm and setting a new standard for office space in Cyprus, the tower offers a sustainable, tech-driven and people-centric work environment that fosters excellence, collaboration and well-being.
Standing as an architectural masterpiece, the tower itself delivers 12,600 sq.m of flexible, uninterrupted, open-plan office space. Each office covers an average of 285 sq.m, providing ample space for customisation and easy access to communal areas. A grand entrance lobby, executive business centre, and state-of-the-art meeting facilities further complement the offering.
With a focus on balance and holistic wellbeing, the project also comprises exclusive amenities, including a fully-equipped, double-height ceilings gym on the 18th floor, with stunning views across the Limassol coastline, as well as a sauna, steam bath and luxury changing facilities. Welcoming social hubs and outdoor communal green spaces further complement the offering.
Meanwhile, smart technologies, professional services and unique features create an unrivalled urban setting. With 24/7 front-desk support, advanced security, thoughtful acoustics and a signature scent, this elevated workspace provides a healthy environment for businesses to flourish.
Committed to sustainability, Neocleous Tower leads in environmental stewardship. Powered by cutting-edge technology and green building practices, this vertical business hub is designed with an environmentally friendly approach. Along with extensive green project management and enhanced energy and water efficiency, Neocleous Tower is also one of the first commercial buildings in Cyprus to attain LEED certification, paving the way for market transformation.
A prime location in Limassol’s dynamic business district places Neocleous Tower at the heart of the action, curating an ideal corporate headquarters where operations can thrive. This prestigious address not only enhances corporate reputations, but also offers convenient access to a range of services and amenities. Meanwhile, commanding views over Archbishop Makarios Avenue, all the way to the Mediterranean Sea beyond, provide an inspiring backdrop that fuels productivity and creative thinking.
More than just a building, Neocleous Tower is a symbol of innovation, advancement and excellence. It stands as the cornerstone of a long-term vision to reshape Limassol’s commercial landscape, supporting the city’s emergence as a global centre of business and finance. With its iconic presence, the tower heralds a new era, soaring to new heights and leaving an indelible legacy.
Secure your place in a future-forward business hub today.
Move to Limassol. Move Skywards.