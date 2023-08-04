August 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Pasta Flavors Festival in Ayios Theodoros

By Eleni Philippou00
Calling all pasta lovers! An upcoming festival in the district of Larnaca will bring traditional pasta dishes to the spotlight, though it is not Italian cuisine that will be featured but Cypriot. Every year the Ayios Theodoros community organises the Pasta Flavors Festival showcasing the island’s longstanding tradition of pasta-making. This summer, the event is set to take place on Friday at the Community Building Courtyard.

The pasta celebrations happen within the 9th Art and Culture Festival of Ayios Theodoros Larnaca which runs from Friday to Sunday. Throughout the evening programme, starting at 7pm, demonstrations of homemade pasta will take place, as well as vegan pasta recipes and the tasting of several pasta dishes. Local chefs will prepare traditional meals that feature the numerous types of pasta that are local to the island. Besides the well-known ‘makaronia tou fournou’, the event will feature other lesser-known Cypriot delicacies such as ‘makaronia sklinitziou’ (pasta with bulrush), ‘chontrofides’, a vermicelli-like thick pasta and ‘tertzelouthkia’ which are sweet lock-shaped dough drizzled in carob syrup.

Adding to the festival, bread-baking in a clay oven will entertain visitors as well as shadow theatre, a demonstration of creative traditional recipes by TV chef Chryso Lefou, a workshop of wheat grinding on stone hand mills, and of course traditional Cypriot music, songs and dances. And all of that for free.

 

Pasta Flavors Festival in Agios Theodoros

Workshops, pasta demonstrations, tasting and live music. August 4. Agios Theodoros, Larnaca. 7pm. Free entrance. Tel: 24-322010

