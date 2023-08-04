TV shows we love: The Ultimatum: Queer Love

It was a rainy afternoon when my girlfriend and I were stranded at home feeling like there was nothing else to do but watch this new queer reality show. The idea seemed absurd to me at first: people already in long-term relationships who would play house with a stranger just to determine whether they wanted to commit to their partners?
But alas, we pressed play while clinging onto a glass of rosé to weather the lesbian storm. Since this was my first encounter with reality dating shows I paid extra attention to straight goddess Joanna Garcia Swisher explaining the philosophy of the so-called social experiment. These five couples, made up of women and non-binary people, had something else in common apart from the queer label: one partner was ready to get married and the other not so much. Hence, the person wishing to walk down the aisle issues ‘an ultimatum’ demanding a marriage proposal or a break-up in keeping with the heterosexual version of the show.
As if that wasn’t already enough pressure, to help them decide each would choose another cast member to live with as if they were married for three weeks. After that, they would spend the same amount of time cohabiting with the person they came with.
To be honest, I was expecting a lot more drama. Although there were some tears and jealousy as childhood traumas became evident to the contestants (and millions of viewers) there were also many mature conversations and a lot of understanding going around.
Of course, no amount of peace could help a heart torn between two people; one she knew for years and another she just met. And even the best communicator cannot find common ground with someone who shuts down and walks away.
And as the show ends, the audience can continue to ‘unpeel the onion’ by enjoying e-contact with those who participated on social media. Consider it a gift (or a curse) of the 21st century.
Ultimately, The Ultimatum: Queer Love became a great conversation starter among LGBTQIA+ people, and an excellent way to test if that girl you like is into women – just ask her if she watched the show.