If it is unique music experiences you are looking for, then these upcoming performances are ones to note down. Commencing in September, a series of music nights will take listeners on road trips around Cyprus’ mountain villages, to cosy taverns and intimate wine bars. It is almost time for the Music in the Mountains series to make its comeback.
Kicking off the new season is a live music night at John’s Restaurant in Trimiklini where Marios Danos and the Dizzy Bees will play blues and more. Marios Danos, Donn Torres and Dimitris Panayides form the power rock trio, that swings from blues to rock to folk covering songs from past decades. With a subtle taste of psychedelia and improvisation, they unfold the textured and atmospheric vibe that defines their sound that will fill Trimiklini on September 7.
A few days later, on September 13, Kevin Abraham, in collaboration with violinist Clare Hurrell will play a special performance at O Linos in Ineia village. Together they will perform a unique acoustic approach to familiar and not-so-familiar golden oldies, and a selection of Abraham’s songs.
A jazzier performance will take place on September 20 by the Body & Soul Duo, comprised of Ekaterina Savva and Renad Nourmanchine. Bringing a rich repertoire of blues, jazz and funk, the duo has been performing together for a decade now, mainly in Paphos and Limassol. Next month, they will be hosted at Agrovino Wine Bar in Lofou for an intimate, cosy 8pm gig.
The final Music in the Mountains performance for September features baroque music. The Fluboe Trio (Klaus Storm, Florian Rabe and Agnes Tang), will perform baroque masterpieces by Bach, Händel, Quantz, Stölzel, Marcello and Roman on September 28, filling Silikou Coffee Shop with music.
