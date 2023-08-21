Shiba Inu sinks after Shibarium launch, Cardano and Pomerdoge price prediction

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been facing challenges after its Shibarium launch, Cardano (ADA) and Pomerdoge (POMD) have emerged as intriguing alternatives. These tokens have unique dynamics that could influence their price trajectories. Keep on reading to find out the recent developments surrounding Shiba Inu, explore the potential of Cardano, and view the promising prospects of Pomerdoge.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): Faces a setback

The crypto community had high hopes for the Shiba Inu (SHIB) Shibarium launch, a move intended to elevate it beyond the status of a mere meme coin. However, the launch encountered technical issues that sent shockwaves through the community.

To clarify, Shibarium’s blockchain scanner data shows that the protocol’s transactions were stuck for several hours. Moreover, the Shib Mainnet RPC, which ought to be reachable via this website, was likewise not operating correctly. As a result, the Shiba Inu price took a hit, leaving investors concerned about its immediate future.

The Shiba Inu coin trades hands at $0.000008899 with a market cap of $5.2B, down 8.21% overnight. Furthermore, the Shiba Inu technical analysis also paints a bearish picture with all technical indicators in red. Thus, experts foresee a drop for Shiba Inu to $0.000008800 soon.

Cardano (ADA): On an upward trajectory

While Shiba Inu grappled with its challenges, Cardano (ADA) demonstrated its resilience. Cardano has gained attention for its solid development as a blockchain platform focused on scalability, sustainability, and interoperability.

Currently, the Cardano price sits at $0.2764 with a market cap of $9.6B, up 1.06% in the last 24 hours. Moreover, the trading volume of the Cardano crypto has increased by 2.43% in that same period, reaching $234,789,181.

Additionally, the technical indicators of Cardano are showing buy signals. Due to all these reasons, market analysts predict a surge to $0.37 for Cardano by the end of 2023.

Pomerdoge (POMD): A new P2E gaming experience

Amidst Shiba Inu’s uncertainty, Pomerdoge (POMD) has been making waves with its ties to the blockchain gaming industry, valued at $4.6B in 2022. Moreover, the Pomergame provides an engaging experience, allowing players to build elite characters and custom avatars while earning rewards.

Its unique ecosystem

The Pomerdoge ecosystem is vast, with many components. The Pomerplace marketplace is an interactive platform enabling users to sell, trade, or buy in-game items. This marketplace empowers players to monetize their gaming achievements and assets, fostering a sense of empowerment within the Pomerdoge community.

And finally, the testament to Pomerdoge’s commitment to innovation and creativity is its intriguing 7,777 NFT collection. Each one will cost 0.2 ETH and only be available to POMD token holders.

POMD – The most vital component

The POMD token is the cornerstone and driving force behind the entire ecosystem. The POMD token fuels transactions, interactions, and growth as users engage in gameplay and trade assets. Now, Pomerdoge is offering POMD for just $0.008 as it is in Phase One of its presale. Countless individuals are flooding the POMD presale at the moment.

In fact, those who purchased it early on are now enjoying a 14% ROI. Furthermore, these returns will increase as market analysts predict a 17x surge for POMD before its presale finishes. Thus, Pomerdoge could outshine even Cardano and Shiba Inu long-term.

