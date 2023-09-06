September 6, 2023

Peru reshuffles cabinet for second time in six months

file photo: peru's president dina boluarte and prime minister alberto otarola address the media, in lima
FILE PHOTO: Peru's President Dina Boluarte of Peru addresses the media in Lima, Peru, February 10, 2023. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque/File Photo

President Dina Boluarte of Peru reshuffled six posts in her cabinet on Wednesday, the second partial reshuffle in her eight-month-old administration, though she retained ministers overseeing the key economy and energy and mining portfolios.

Boluarte took office in December after her predecessor Pedro Castillo, whom she had served as vice-president, was ousted and arrested after trying to dissolve Congress. The ouster was followed by months of protests demanding early elections and Boluarte’s resignation, leaving dozens dead.

Cabinet changes are frequent in the world’s second-largest copper producing nation, which has seen six presidents in just five years. Peru’s ministers of education, justice, transport, labor, production and agrarian development were dismissed.

The new ministers were sworn in at the government palace in the capital Lima.

The last major reshuffle took place in April, when four of Peru’s 19-minister cabinet were removed from their posts.

