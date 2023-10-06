October 6, 2023

Old Nicosia welcomes new group exhibition

By Eleni Philippou00
Several group exhibitions are currently running in old Nicosia and the local scene is about to welcome a new one. The exhibition P.S.x10, organised by the Lefteris Economou Cultural Foundation, is the conclusion of a series of exhibitions held over the past six years at Garage that presented the works of ten Cypriot artists born in the first three decades of the 20th century. P.S.x10 brings to light and investigates the artists’ archival material, which includes personal photographs, blueprints, letters, notebooks and sketches.

Between Saturday and October 31, the archival material of Vera Gavrielidou Hadjida, Nicos Dymiotis, Dimitris Constantinou, Loukia Nikolaidou, Lefteris Economou, Pavlina Pavlidou, Stass Paraskos, Andreas Savvides, Katy Stephanides and Eleni Charikleidou will be presented.

The exhibition explores the relationship between archive and memory – collective and personal. It seeks to understand the relationship between the artist and their work and whether we can discern traces of the individual who existed in the artworks, sculptures, paintings, sketches and words they left behind. “How and what can archives rescue from oblivion?” The exhibition poses the above questions and invites the public to excavate time and immerse themselves in the artistic process of ten creators considered very important for the art history of the island.

 

P.S.x10

Exhibition with archival material of artists. October 7-13. Garage, Nicosia. Tuesday – Saturday: 5pm-8pm. Tel: 22-001508

