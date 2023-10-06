Kitchen appliances are probably the most important component of the kitchen. Not only are they the primary purpose for cooking, they also contribute a large part to the overall aesthetic. They have two major roles: they have to be highly-functional and look good!

Before setting out to choose appliances, finalize the layout of the kitchen first to determine what you’ll need + the sizes. More tips and tricks on how to choose kitchen appliances? Read on quickly!

Ask yourself these questions:

Before you dive into the world of kitchen appliances, take a moment to consider what you need: what type of cook are you? Do you love gourmet cooking or do you prefer easy meals? Also, how often do you cook at home? And: how much kitchen space do you have available for appliances? These will determine which appliances are essential and which ones are optional. More information can be found on The Kitchenary Lab website, where all your questions regarding kitchen appliances are answered!

Appliances come in a range of price-points

Therefore, determining a budget is one of the first steps you should take. Knowing how much you’re willing to spend, will prevent you from overspending and will narrow down your choices. Determine a budget what you want to spend, then start shopping!

Energy efficiency and reputation: energy-efficient appliances not only reduce your carbon footprint but also save you money in the long run. Look for appliances with Energy Star ratings: they indicate that they meet energy efficient standards.

Next to the energy efficient aspect of kitchen appliances, it’s a good idea to research different brands and their reputations. Look for brands that are known fort heir quality and reliability. Check out customer reviews and recommendations online. Also, don’t hesitate to ask your friends and family which brands they prefer when it comes to new kitchen appliances. This could provide some valuable insights into the choice for your specific brands or models.

Different appliance types

From refrigerator to oven, and washer and dryer to the microwave: it’s a good idea to research different types of kitchen appliances. Consider size, configuration and energy efficiency for all of those. When it comes to choosing a new oven, make sure that you decide between gas, electric, or even dual fuel options.

Looking for a new microwave? Consider size, location, and features like convection cooking. in many kitchens, the microwave is over the range. Which is a great solution to maximize on space. Let’s say you have the space to locate the microwave in another spot, then you might want to do so. No matter the size of the range.

Your appliances can significantly impact the overall look and feel of your kitchen

Always be sure to pay close attention to the look and feel of your appliances. Consider the overall design of your kitchen and pick those kitchen appliances that complement the other design elements.

Let’s say you have a modern kitchen in mind, a bar or restaurant style with sleek lines and minimalistic design? Appliances with a similar style and finish, such as stainless steel or black glass would look amazing. Matching design elements, such as the range hood to the cooking stove or the sink to the countertops, can create a seamless and visually pleasing look

Connected appliances are the future of your kitchen

These so called smart kitchen appliances can be connected to each other, as well as to your smartphone through your Wi-Fi network. They also come with a lot of features that’ll help you in the kitchen.

With these appliances, you can control everything in a remote fashion. Think of cooking times, shopping lists to the suction of your extractor fan!