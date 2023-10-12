Daily News Briefing

October 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
By Tom Cleaver
In today’s episode, the feeling of uncertainty weighed heavily at Larnaca airport as Israelis fled for safety in Cyprus or desperately tried to return to reunite with their families back home.

Meanwhile, arrivals continued at both airports and ports as authorities on the island dealt with thousands of people fleeing Israel.

Elsewhere, all charges against lawyer Andreas Pittadjis in the golden passports case were dropped.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

