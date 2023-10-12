Mythical Seas Residences: Karma Developers’ new landmark project

Karma Developers is in the final stages of completing its new landmark project, Mythical Seas Residences, set in a privileged location, and nestled in the resort neighbourhood of Kapparis in Protaras, only 500m away from the sandy beach of Malama.
New phase of Mythical Resort & Spa – the biggest Famagusta district residential development
This is the new phase of the Mythical Resort & Spa – the biggest residential development of the eastern coast of Cyprus. It is spread across more than 80,000 sq.m, of which, 10,000 sq.m. are allocated to green areas with mature trees, flowers and paths, including flats, villas, maisonettes, a cafeteria, a gym, a spa centre, a football field and tennis courts, playgrounds and common pools, to be enjoyed by the 400+ residential units, flats, maisonettes and villas.
Mythical Seas Residences is part of this project. A project of 42 unique flats with big terraces, modified functional, common rooms and a large communal pool. At the same time, the multidimensional experiences of space create an added value for its new residents.
Innovative, quality design in all residences, common spaces
Other than the quality of its construction and innovative design, what makes the project stand out is the fact that the colours used on the surfaces are earth tones, in harmony with the region’s environment, green areas and rocks.
The facilities create the feeling of a neighbourhood with a holiday atmosphere, where everyone can relax and live their unique moments safely.
In keeping with the Mediterranean style, Mythical Seas Residences feature roofs made of terracotta, with internal spaces in earth tones, offering relaxation and comfort to its residents.
Karma Developers is ready to deliver the flats and villas to residents very soon, as all the residential units have already been sold.
The company is investing in growth, based on aesthetics and functionality, and preparing another two residential resorts in Protaras’ Kapparis area, which will also be comprised of flats and other high-quality infrastructure.
About KARMA Developers
Karma Developers, with over 38 years of experience in the industry, takes a leading role in shaping the eastern coast of Cyprus, with most projects developed in the area belonging to its portfolio.
The company’s character features all the traits that distinguish the Cypriot people: hospitality, integrity, humanity and trust. Placing the emphasis on quality, while offering multidimensional service experiences to its clients, Karma Developers adds extra value to every project, developing residential properties with unique design, high aesthetic appeal and functional templates in the most premium locations.