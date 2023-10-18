Ayia Napa Marina East Tower apartments ready for residents

The twisting East Tower of Ayia Napa Marina – a marvel of 21st-century architecture and part of a highly exclusive club of just 41 constructions around the world – has been completed, and the first apartment owners have already started to call it home.
The apartment handovers have been taking place since September 11, 2023, and the owners are excited about residing in an iconic, state-of-the-art building, prominently located in the heart of Ayia Napa Marina, offering unparalleled Mediterranean views.
More recently, Ayia Napa Marina organised a viewing for media members on October 18, 2023 ahead of the start of the East Tower apartments’ handover. After a presentation of this large-scale project, attendees toured the groundbreaking, sophisticated East Tower.
The event kicked off in the morning, with guests enjoying coffee and snacks at the Tower’s Ground Lobby, after which a brief press conference took place at the building’s Upper Lobby. Speakers included Ayia Napa Marina CEO Stavros Caramondanis, Ayia Napa Marina Sales Manager Yiannis Antoniou, and J+A Philippou Director & Partner Pavlos Philippou, representing the architectural firm behind the project. Each highlighted the development’s quality and high standards, as well as the East Tower’s – and Ayia Napa Marina’s – contribution to the local economy and its development.
“The East Tower is a true work of art, a unique architectural gem, and we are extremely proud of its successful completion, despite the challenging global circumstances. Apartment owners can now enjoy a lavish seaside lifestyle, combined with the premium entertainment and shopping options available at Ayia Napa Marina’s commercial Village,” stated CEO Caramondanis.
Thereafter, media representatives enjoyed a tour of the Tower’s spaces, taking in both the modern, hi-tech apartments with their luxurious amenities and 24-hour, 360-degree views, and the cutting-edge spa and fitness facilities, pool and elegant communal spaces. The event concluded with a meal at Le Deli Robuchon.
The East Tower features 95 spacious luxury apartments, ranging from a mix of one-, two-, three- or four-bedroom residences, as well as full-floor penthouse apartments at the top two floors, which offer 360-degree views. They were constructed to ensure all living spaces, including bedrooms, are oriented toward the water and nearby beaches.
Their modern, open-plan design maximises daylight and access to the enchanting view. For example, living rooms have full-height glass doors that open wide to extend the inner area to the covered veranda. All apartments were designed in accordance with the highest technical standards, and only the best practices of contemporary architecture were applied to ensure comfort, durability and functionality.
Residents also enjoy a wide array of exclusive services at the Tower’s facilities. The third floor features an infinity pool, cabanas and an outdoor bar, all overlooking the endless Mediterranean blue. Moreover, a 400-sq.m, fully-equipped gym and spa is at their disposal.
Living in the heart of the Marina’s commercial Village, residents also benefit from its vibrant atmosphere, boutique stores and fine dining options, including the Robuchon family of restaurants (L’ Atelier and Le Deli), Riva Beachouse, Margherita Pizza Artigianale, Sushi Yama and more, all offering premium services and utmost comfort to the Marina’s residents and guests.