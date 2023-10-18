October 18, 2023

Aradippou mayor calls for solution to Larnaca stink

Aradippou mayor Evangelos Evangelides called on Wednesday for solutions to the bad smell experienced in the Larnaca area in recent days.

“The wider area of Larnaca is faced with a serious issue of the stench which has been plaguing the province for the last few days,” he said, adding that the municipality had convened numerous meetings with the district’s mayors and mukhtars.

“They  always end with the proposals we have submitted to the Environment Department and the House environment committee.

“The stench will not stop if the [Agriculture] Ministry, and more specifically the Environment Department, does not adopt these proposals,” he said.

He added that they had been asking for solutions to be legislated over the spreading of manure on fields and the licensing of farmers to be done by local authorities.

Additionally, he said his municipality “is taking the lead by adopting the proposal for the agriculture ministry to enact and immediately implement legislative regulations so that all of us who live in this place can enjoy the quality of life to which we are entitled.”

He added that meetings will be held among local mayors next week to reaffirm their joint positions on the matter.

