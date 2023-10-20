October 20, 2023

Chris de Burgh in Cyprus for one night only

By Eleni Philippou023
Best known for his song Lady in Red, British-Irish singer-songwriter and instrumentalist Chris de Burgh will perform a concert in Limassol later this month, gathering fans for an evening of nostalgia and music. On Tuesday, October 31, he will take over Monte Caputo for an 8pm show, performing beloved songs from his 30-year career.

“A rare artist may claim international success for three decades,” say organisers, “but that’s exactly what Chris de Burgh succeeded in, from the very first release – Chris de Burgh’s concerts are still incredibly popular anywhere in the world. The owner of his own label, which has 20 numbered albums and more than 40 million discs sold worldwide, laid the foundation for a wonderful and long career back in 1975.

“Now, it is difficult to imagine a Romantic Collection without the song Lady in Red. The unique gift of Chris de Burgh, as a teller of vivid stories, and a charismatic artist, a musician, is revealed more fully with each new release, demonstrating more and more new facets. Known to a wide audience as a performer of romantic ballads, Chris de Burgh is able to surprise with a range of genres in which his music is written – Chris de Burgh’s concert is not a lyrical evening, it is an emotional musical adventure.”

On the night, doors will open at 7pm and the concert is expected to begin an hour later with the musician taking the stage solo. Tickets are now available to purchase online and the evening is suitable for audiences of all ages (12 years old and over).

 

Chris de Burgh

Concert by British-Irish singer-songwriter and instrumentalist. October 31. Monte Caputo, Limassol. Doors open 7pm, live music 8pm. Tickets from €49. www.soldoutticketbox.com

