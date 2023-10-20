October 20, 2023

Ferrari car parade to fill Makarios Avenue

By Eleni Philippou00
A parade of Ferrari cars will take over central Nicosia’s Makarios avenue this Saturday for a good cause. As part of the Drive For a Purpose with Ferrari event, organised by MotoTrend, the event will entice motor lovers while supporting the Alkionides Charity.

“MotoTrend is a successful family business that has been based in Nicosia for the last 22 years and is active in the sale and service of Ferrari and Lotus cars,” explain organisers. “Its privately-owned, state-of-the-art facilities in Latsia consist of a large Ferrari approved showroom and a fully equipped service workshop. MotoTrend wishes to share its passion and love for Ferrari with Cyprus and therefore extends an open invitation for Saturday to attend the first Ferrari car parade in Cyprus.”

From 12.30pm to 1.30pm, the parade will fill Makarios Avenue, concluding on Pindarou Street and although a free event, the public is invited to make a contribution to the work of the Alkionides Charity via the association’s stand which will be set up in front of the 360 building on Spyridaki Square.

“MotoTrend,” conclude organisers, “invites the whole world of Cyprus to support this unique event that is held for a good cause, to spend a beautiful Saturday afternoon on Makarios Avenue and admire the impressive Ferraris up close. Attendees will have the opportunity to capture the vehicles that will take part in the parade.”

 

Ferrari Car Parade

Charity event by MotoTrend and the Nicosia Municipality. October 21. 12.30pm-1.30pm. Free

