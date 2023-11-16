November 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Mostly clear, windy afternoon

By Staff Reporter04
windy palms
File photo

Thursday will be mostly clear with afternoon rains mainly in the west, the mountains and northeast. Temperatures will rise to 27C in the interior and on the south-east coasts, 26C on the remaining coasts and 16C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly south-westerly, initially light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort and in afternoon up to strong, 5 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

Overnight increased clouds are expected to bring further showers mainly in the west and north. Temperatures will drop to 16C in the interior and on the south-east coasts, 18C on the remaining coasts and 8C in the higher mountains. Winds will gradually turn mostly north-westerly to north-easterly, 3 Beaufort. The sea will remain slightly rough.

Friday will be partly cloudy and temporarily overcast with isolated rains in the mountains.

Over the weekend intensified rain, storms and winds are expected particularly overnight on Saturday, with possible issuance of weather warnings, according to the meteorological office.

The weekend will start off clear with isolated storms and strong to very strong winds starting in the early afternoon and onwards. Temperatures are not expected to change significantly until Sunday when a drop is predicted bringing them inline with the average for the season.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

North the ‘new Limassol’, awash with Russian money

Andria Kades

President expects appointment of UNSG’s envoy in ‘next few days’

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Palestinians living through ‘ongoing Nakba’, ambassador tells MPs

Staff Reporter

ICIJ: Russian oligarch used Cyprus firm to transfer funds day sanctions announced

Andria Kades

Human bones found in Akamas identified (Update)

Nikolaos Prakas

ICIJ report into Russian money ‘nothing to be proud of’ says president (Update)

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign