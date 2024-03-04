March 4, 2024

Cyprus-based firm awarded for ‘Best KYC Solution’ at international event

By Kyriacos Nicolaou
Infocredit Group, based in Cyprus, has clinched the ‘Best KYC Solution 2024’ title at the Sigma Eurasia Awards for the second year running.

According to an announcement released by the firm, the awards ceremony, held in Dubai on February 26, 2024, brought together industry leaders and innovators to recognise outstanding achievements.

The announcement noted that Infocredit Group’s consecutive win highlights its commitment to providing innovative Know Your Customer (KYC) solutions.

Moreover, it was noted that the company’s suite of Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and KYC tools aims to assist organisations in navigating compliance challenges and regulatory requirements, emphasising its role in empowering businesses.

Aside from Cyprus, the company has offices in Malta, the UK, and the UAE, along with a presence in Greece and Romania.

Theodoros Kringou, Managing Director of Infocredit Group, commented on this achievement soon after the event, saying “tonight’s back-to-back award win fills my heart beyond words”.

“It’s a testament to the passion and dedication of my team at Infocredit Group Ltd,” he stated, noting that “your commitment has turned our shared dreams into reality, positioning us at the forefront of mastering the compliance industry”.

In addition, Kringou said that “to our valued partners and clients, your trust and belief in us mean everything”.

“This honour reflects the strength of our partnership and the depth of our shared visions,” the managing director explained, adding that “I am deeply moved and grateful for this journey we’re on together”.

kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

