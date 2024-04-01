April 1, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire in Larnaca

By Staff Reporter01
fire 3
File photo

A fire broke out on Monday at an agricultural storage facility in Agglisides, Larnaca, the fire service said.

According to fire services spokesman Andreas Kettis, the fire broke out in three large hay bales, necessitating the aid of three trucks to battle the blaze.

Kettis said the fire broke out at 12.58, and that three fire trucks and an excavator were brought in to deal with the fire. He said that the excavator is assisting by moving the hay bales to a more secure location.

He added that the fire service is attempting to not have the fire spread to other items in the facility.

According to Kettis, a nearby farm is not in danger.

Kettis said that the fire services will require a few hours to put out the blaze and the cause of the fire will then be examined.

 

staff reporter

