April 1, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Minor caught driving in Paphos

By Staff Reporter00
ΛΕΜΕΣΟΣ – ΛΗΣΤΕΙΑ ΥΠΑΛΛΗΛΟΥ ΕΤΑΙΡΕΙΑΣ
File photo

A minor was found driving in Paphos over the weekend, police said on Monday, while another man was found driving under the influence of drugs.

Police said that after the minor was discovered driving his father’s car on Sunday, officers called his parents to the scene.

Also, police said that a 37-year-old man was found by officers on Saturday driving under the influence of drugs.

According to a test, after being stopped he was given a narcotest.

The man was found positive to having used crystal meth.

Police escorted the man to the police station, where he was charged, and police sent further tests to the state lab.

In a statement, police said that they also fined 30 people during traffic checks conducted over the weekend.

 

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
staff reporter

Related Posts

Fire in Larnaca

Staff Reporter

Political parties mark Eoka uprising anniversary

Andria Kades

‘Cambridge Day’ a first for Cyprus

Staff Reporter

Cyprus winery creates exceptional bottles

George Kassianos

Petrides to run as Elam MEP – April Fool

Andria Kades

Who’s not sleeping in Cyprus?

Alix Norman
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign