May 2, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

‘No room for compromise’ in finding truth over Avakoum scandal

By Tom Cleaver00
osiou avakoum monastery
The Osiou Avakoum monastery (Christos Theodorides)

There is “no room for compromise” in the pursuit of the truth over the Osiou Avakoum monastery scandal, the Tamasos Bishopric said on Thursday.

“Our only goal is the revelation of the truth,” they added.

The statements come off the back of rumours that the bishopric had made attempts to “compromise” the case, which they moved to refute.

They said, “we state unequivocally that our position remains firm and unwavering. We await the completion of the ongoing investigations, which were initiated by our Bishop Isaias, to reveal the truth and restore order.”

The court case over the scandal has been postponed until May 30 after the two monks involved filed an appeal to recover the €807,000 taken from them during investigation into the scandal.

The monks claim the money given to the monastery as a donation in relation to # land being managed by one of them.

They had been found with €807,000 in cash and captured on camera engaging in sexual activity with one another in March.

It was also alleged that they were using artificial myrrh on a cross which would have a stream eject from it, which they reportedly falsely claimed was a sign of a miracle.

Police began to investigate the matter, securing access to the monks’ bank accounts, land registry and other services so as to further investigate the allegations against them.

The monks had filed the appeal to have the money returned to a few weeks ago.

The appeal, submitted by the monks and two of the public to whom the money appears to belong, was only given to the legal service and the anti-money laundering force Mokas.

However, the court insists that it should have also been served to other interested parties.

The monks’ appeal states that not all the facts were presented by the police to secure the freezing orders for the money and property and that if the court had known all the facts, it would not have issued said orders.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Cyprus retail sector booms in March

Souzana Psara

Moneyval reports improvements in money laundering measures

Nikolaos Prakas

Over 7,000 applications for bank haircut solidarity fund

Antigoni Pitta

Fine after hundreds of untaxed cigarettes found

Nikolaos Prakas

Learning to live together

Eleni Philippou

The Cypriot woman hanged by Britain

Alix Norman
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign