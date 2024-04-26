April 26, 2024

Monks’ money laundering trial postponed

By Nikolaos Prakas00
Avakoum Monastery (Christos Theodorides)

A hearing for an appeal to recover €807,000 taken from monks embroiled in alleged money laundering at Osiou Avakoum has been postponed until May 30.

At a scheduled date on Friday, the Nicosia court postponed the hearing so appropriate preparation time for it can be given.

The monks had filed the appeal through their lawyers a few weeks ago, calling for the money to be returned to them.

The appeal of the monks and two members of the public to whom the money appears to belong was given to the legal service and the anti-money laundering force Mokas only, while according to the court it should have been served on the other interested parties.

The court requested that any objections to the monks’ appeal be registered eight days before May 30.

Present at court were the suspended archimandrite of the monastery Nektarios, other monks and the two individuals, who claim that the money belongs to them.

According to the appeal, the monks say that not all the facts were presented by the police to secure the freezing orders for the money and property and that if the court had known all the facts, it would not have issued said orders.

The monks claim the money was part of a property donation to the monastery, for land being managed by one of the monks.

This money would be used for the construction of a multi-purpose building in the area of Lythrodontas, in which the abbot, other monks and clergy would reside, while there would also be an educational centre.

