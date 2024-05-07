May 7, 2024

Police report no firecracker injuries during easter

By Iole Damaskinos00
(Christos Theodorides)

No injuries from firecrackers were reported during the Easter holidays, police said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in a police crackdown on illegal possession of fireworks and other explosives, a total of approximately 5,500 firecrackers were confiscated island wide, and 12 people were charged in writing.

In a statement, the police noted that throughout the holiday period officers were afoot in various locations to safeguard the public.

A number of special action plans were put in place aiming for a safe festive season, with reduced levels of crime, firecracker injuries, and serious or fatal collisions, police said.

“We [planned] for increased patrols and checks throughout the Holy Week, with intensified checks from Thursday [onwards], in locations where increased activity is observed every year [with] firecrackers and fireworks, but also where there were indications of [intent to light] bonfires,” the police said.

In cooperation with local authorities, dangerous piles of timber and flammable objects, were removed. Efforts were also made to educate and raise awareness of dangers among young people and students.

Churches in the cities and the countryside were policed and the measures were “targeted, deterrent and effective,” the police said.

Serious incidents nonetheless occurred over Easter, notably, an arson attack by teenagers with firecrackers and other explosives on a house in Kiti, an organised attack by over 100 hooded youth in Limassol in which a police car was set ablaze, as well a fatal motorcycle clash on Easter Sunday.

Iole Damaskinos has been working for Cyprus Mail since 2022. When she’s not busy getting the story she’s exploring permaculture and reading about health and archaeology

