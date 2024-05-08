Experience of Marina Ilina PIN-UP Global in creating a passionate team of professionals

Novice businessmen want to find a recipe on how to properly build the architecture of their companies and unite the team. Examples of successful businesses can provide guidance and inspire them to apply innovative solutions.
Ukrainian ecosystem PIN-UP Global, founded by Marina Ilyina, has a new type of organization. The team building was based on the idea of a network structure. Over the years of its operation, PIN-UP has developed a unique ecosystem consisting of 8 segments. But architecture is just a framework brought to life by the specialists working in the ecosystem of independent companies, their partners, and their clients. Therefore, it is important to learn the secrets of how Marina Ilyina managed to rally a team of dedicated employees.
“Our ecosystem is shaped not by processes but by result-oriented people” — Marina Ilina PIN-UP.
What Is unique about the organizational structure of PIN-UP Global?
The world has entered a new digital era, which offers previously unimaginable prospects for business development. But at the same time, only those who are versed in new technologies can take full advantage of them. Therefore, it is not surprising that market leaders are those companies that can assemble a team of advanced professionals who are ready to enthusiastically explore new areas.
Marina Ilina PIN-UP Global is an example of a leader who is not satisfied with ready-made recipes but tirelessly searches for more effective solutions. Marina received an economics education but started working in the IT field. Combining economic knowledge and love for technology, she saw innovative forms of business and embodied the best of them in the PIN-UP brand.
“I have knowledge and experience, I understand the markets, I see their strengths and weaknesses. This causes drive and a desire to offer solutions of even higher quality. This is my personal challenge and I work to achieve it every day” — Marina Ilina PIN-UP.
PIN-UP Global Ecosystem
PIN-UP is rapidly expanding into new geographical territories and fields of business activity. Currently, it has offices in 7 countries around the world and is not going to stop there. Likewise, the range of services it provides is growing. Initially, Marina set a goal to create a business that would provide the full life cycle of the creation and management of various entertainment products. The successful implementation of this goal gave rise to the desire to share with others the experience of achieving business success. Therefore, Marina Ilina PIN-UP Global decided to provide a number of outsourcing services.
- In particular, such a segment as PIN-UP.BUSINESS helps other businesses grow by sharing with them the secrets of monetizing business ideas.
- Ecosystem PIN-UP Global has its recruiting agency, which helps select personnel for other companies.
- If you do not have specialists capable of drawing up a competent strategic plan that will contribute to business development, professionals from PIN-UP Global will help with this.
- PIN-UP.CRM helps companies that are part of the ecosystem build ideal relationships with consumers. This segment also deals with various types of marketing for both online and offline strategies.
In addition, the ecosystem includes such segments as PIN-UP. TECH, PIN-UP.TRAFFIC, PIN-UP.PLAY, PIN-UP.INVESTMENTS, and some others.
“PIN-UP Global companies are united by common values, which are important components of the culture of our ecosystem and the driver of PIN-UP’s success: be the first in leadership, be an expert in your field, be a partner in teamwork, be results-focused, be open and honest in communication” — Marina Ilina PIN-UP Global.
Innovative approach of Marina Ilina PIN-UP to team building
With such a huge company with over 2,500 professionals, it was important to create a shared sense of identity, belonging, and mutual support. The situation when colleagues from neighboring departments did not even know each other seemed unacceptable to Marina.
Therefore, the PIN-UP Global ecosystem included such a segment as PIN-UP.TEAM, which developed and implemented programs for onboarding specialists, improving their skills, training, and conducting various social events. Marina is a supporter of innovative approaches in everything, including building relationships between employees. Therefore, the solutions that were found to increase team cohesion correspond to the spirit of today’s digital world:
- Social network for all employees of the PIN-UP ecosystem. With its help, any individual can find like-minded people, establish friendly connections, participate in joint leisure activities, etc.
- Birthday calendar. PIN-UP Global pays special attention to holidays and birthdays. Everyone can congratulate a colleague not only with a gift but also with special Pincoins, which are designed for internal circulation.
- Pincoins. Marina proposed introducing a special intracorporate currency, which would allow employees to be rewarded for special merits. They can accumulate Pincoins, exchange them for various rewards, or transfer to the accounts of other colleagues for some services or simply to please another person. You can also earn Pincoins by taking part in events that are important for the ecosystem or community.
- An e-commerce platform that allows every owner of Pincoins to convert them into practical and aesthetic gifts for every taste.
PIN-UP.TEAM also holds different social events, both educational and leisure. Hikes, excursions, sports competitions, invitations of interesting speakers, and many other opportunities are open to any PIN-UP employee. Choose a direction that interests you and join a friendly and passionate team!
Volunteer Team of Marina Ilina PIN-UP Foundation
Such deep and comprehensive work on team unity has yielded amazing results not only in business processes or the rapid development of the PIN-UP ecosystem. When the war came to Ukraine, the PIN-AP Global team rallied even more and began to take an active part in volunteer activities. Since the ecosystem of independent companies already had a PIN-UP.CARE segment focused on charitable activities, Marina proposed expanding it into an independent unit. This is how the Marina Ilina PIN-UP Foundation arose, which is actively involved in helping people in the front-line territories. PIN-UP employees take part in the delivery of food to combat zones, the evacuation of children, the restoration of territories, and other useful deeds.
Conclusions
Businesses that go global and have thousands of employees require special approaches to team building. Creating a common identity, inspiring with common values, and mutual support should become important priorities. The experience of Marina Ilina PIN-UP Global shows that it is possible to unite any number of employees with the help of innovative digital solutions, even if they work in 7 countries. The main thing is to find a solution that will correspond to the spirit of the times and arouse interest among employees.