Firemen discover cannabis plants at scene of fire

August 29th, 2016 News in Brief 0 comments

Firemen discover cannabis plants at scene of fire

Members of disaster-response unit EMAK, who rushed to an area in Maroni, Larnaca, to put out a fire, discovered 20 cannabis plants ranging from 90 centimetres to 1.90 metres, a police report said on Monday.

According to the report, on Sunday night EMAK was informed of a fire raging in a cane-field at the Limni area in Maroni.

Members of the unit rushed to the scene and put out the fire, but spotted the 20 plants nearby.

Drug-squad YKAN was immediately informed, and members placed the area under surveillance in hopes that the people who planted them would show up.

On Monday morning, YKAN gave up and removed the plants, some of which were destroyed in the fire.

YKAN members collected evidence from the scene, and continue to investigate.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close