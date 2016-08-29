Firemen discover cannabis plants at scene of fire

Members of disaster-response unit EMAK, who rushed to an area in Maroni, Larnaca, to put out a fire, discovered 20 cannabis plants ranging from 90 centimetres to 1.90 metres, a police report said on Monday.

According to the report, on Sunday night EMAK was informed of a fire raging in a cane-field at the Limni area in Maroni.

Members of the unit rushed to the scene and put out the fire, but spotted the 20 plants nearby.

Drug-squad YKAN was immediately informed, and members placed the area under surveillance in hopes that the people who planted them would show up.

On Monday morning, YKAN gave up and removed the plants, some of which were destroyed in the fire.

YKAN members collected evidence from the scene, and continue to investigate.