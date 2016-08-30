Arsenal sign Spanish striker Perez

Arsenal have signed striker Lucas Perez from Deportivo La Coruna, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old netted 19 goals in all competitions last season as Deportivo finished 15th in La Liga.

Arsenal have endured a frustrating close season, snubbed by striker Jamie Vardy, who extended his contract with champions Leicester City. Olympique Lyonnais rejected their bid for forward Alexandre Lacazette.

The deal is subject to the completion of regulatory processes, the London club said.