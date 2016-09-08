Two time zones in Cyprus? Turkey will not turn its clocks back next month

Turkey has decided not to turn its clocks back an hour next month when daylight-saving time comes into effect on October 30, which is set to cause confusion in the north of the island if they go along with it.

Last year Turkey waited a week to fall in line with the rest of the world for a period of around a week before falling in line, causing frustration both in Turkey and in the north.

But according to Daily Sabah on Thursday, Turkish people will no longer ‘fall back’ after a cabinet decision regarding daylight saving time (DST) throughout the year in Turkey was published on the Official Gazette on Thursday.

The paper said that Decision no. 24005 dated September 6, 2016, issued by the ministry of energy and natural resources amended the second article of the Law Regarding the 24-Hour Day.

“The clause specifying the end of daylight savings time on October 30, 2016 as of 4 a.m. local time has been repealed accordingly,” it said.

It added that Turkey saves about 800 million to 1 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity through daylight saving time, equivalent to the annual power production of a mid-level hydroelectric power plant.