Protests turn violent in Congo capital, police officer lynched

Congolese police fired shots on Monday to disperse protesters marching against a perceived move by the president to delay an election, and some demonstrators lynched a police officer and burned his body during the clashes.

A Reuters witness saw police fire into the crowd in the suburb of Limete, but was unable to immediately confirm if anyone was killed or wounded. He then saw protesters burning the officer’s body. Others tore down photographs of President Joseph Kabila, chanting, “it’s over for you” and “we don’t want you”.

Residents reported gunshots in several neighbourhoods. The Reuters witness spotted several wounded activists, although it was not immediately clear how they had been injured.

Kabila’s term as leader of Democratic Republic of Congo expires in December and he is barred by the constitution from seeking another term. He took power in 2001 after his father was assassinated and has since won two elections.

The opposition says he is plotting to extend his tenure and that its suspicions were reinforced on Saturday when the election commission petitioned the constitutional court to postpone the next presidential vote.

Dozens of people died in similar protests against Kabila last year.

The vast, mineral-rich central African country is plagued by militia violence in eastern regions and has never experienced a peaceful transition of power.