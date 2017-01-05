Youngster caught uploading child porn (Video)

Police said Thursday, they had questioned a youngster who had shared photos and videos containing child pornography.

“A young person appears to have uploaded a number of photographs and also videos of child pornography.”

“Members of the office for combating cybercrime, after evaluating information received, yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon carried out a search in a young person’s home, on the strength of a judicial warrant.”

The Cyprus Mail understands the youngster, aged under 16, was questioned in the presence of his parents after sharing the images and videos on a social media application. European and other police forces are extremely active in monitoring such activities, collecting the IP addresses from which such actions are made and informing local police forces, through Interpol.

“According to the data being investigated, the young person appears to have uploaded a number of files containing photographs and videos of child pornography, to a particular online application.”

Police say they seized a computer hard drive along with a mobile phone and a tablet, which will be sent for forensic examination.

The office for combating cybercrime are continuing investigations.