Erdogan: Turkey in Cyprus ‘forever’

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday the Greek side was once again avoiding a solution to the Cyprus problem, warning that a solution without Turkey should not be expected.

“We have told Cyprus and Greece clearly that they should not expect a solution without Turkey as guarantor. We are going to be there forever,” Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul after Friday prayers.

Speaking a day after U.N.-hosted talks broke up in Geneva, Erdogan said it was out of the question for Turkish troops to pull out of Cyprus unless both sides pulled out.

In reference to the maps both sides presented in Geneva, Erdogan said it was out of the question for Karpas to be handed over to the Greek Cypriots.

His comments on the return of the ghost town of Varosha were particularly shocking.

“If you want Varosha to be opened up for use, Kokkina (Erenkoy) and Morphou (Guzelyurt) should be joined and be given to the TRNC. Open Varosha and closed Varosha would then be given to the Greek Cypriot administration,” he said.

He said the coastline dispute was over while the Annan Plan no longer had any validity.

On rotating presidency, Erdogan said there would not be a one term Turkish Cypriot presidency for a four term Greek Cypriot one. It was only fair for there to be a 1 to 2 ratio, he added.

