A big musical plus

Savino Live in Larnaca is to winter what the Guaba bar in Limassol is to summer, a much-needed oasis to escape the world and do a bit of rocking.

The band who will take us to that special place on Saturday are none other than the local band Minus One.

As always, Francois Michelletto will be on vocals, Harry Pari and Constantinos Amerikanos will take to their guitars, Antonis Loizides will rock us on bass and Chris J will give us some magic tricks on the drums.

There are very few things that are for sure when it comes to Minus One because their range of music can go from pop to rock and then to heavy metal, but you know one thing, you will always find something to sing along to.

After representing us at the Eurovision Song Contest, the boys have become even more energised and ready to dominate the English rock scene on the island.

The five-piece band have come a long way from where they began six years ago. The boys really do charge any stage on which they find themselves with a whole lot of energy. This is why you can never get bored of Minus One, plus they are forever renewing their song list and always trying to keep ahead of the music game.

Live performance by the local band. January 21. Savino Live, Larnaca. 10.30pm-3.30am. €10. Tel: 99-860304