Suspected internet fraudster arrested at airport

A 37-year-old woman was arrested on Friday night at Larnaca airport in connection with internet fraud and theft.

According to reports, the 37-year-old foreign national had allegedly launched a website for the sale of products to Asian countries, but she was pocketing the money buyers were paying. Buyers were asked to send the money to Cyprus, in her name, either through bank payment, or through a remittance company.

The address and contact details she had posted on the website were false, reports said, so consumers could not reach or locate her.

The offences allegedly took place between October 2015 and September 2016.

The suspect was arrested at the Larnaca airport on Friday, right before her departure to another European country.

She is being investigated for offences concerning the prevention and combating of money laundering, electronic fraud and forgery and theft.