More people need to speak out about sexual abuse

I am a 57-year-old man. In 2016, I gathered my siblings to announce that when I was underage I fell prey to sexual abuse around 1973-4 when I was 14 to 15 years. Their first reaction was why I had waited so long to say something.

At that time I was living in a village. The abuse happened methodically and systematically while I was returning from the city to the village catching the evening bus. While I was dozing off during the said journey a couple of adult male individuals coerced me and another under age individual to perform various sexual acts. They threatened that if we told anyone they will kill our families.

It is difficult to describe the torture we went through at that time. I was in a terrible state, my mind was in a turmoil and I was confused, and soon began developing mental health issues.

I went to see a lawyer last year for first time and he told me that he would take legal action only if the other guy comes forward. I went to the police alone and they told me the same.

Nevertheless, I went to see a doctor to discuss why I was feeling so low and depressed and I could not get a listening ear so I left.

As far as I know the sexual perpetrators are still out there and may be committing the same crimes they did so many years ago.

There may be other similar cases and people may wish to come forward so we can educate families, teachers and people in general that sexual exploitation is still is happening.

My main goal was is not financial but to help deter other people from doing unspeakable things to minors. I know that my story is not unique, but I would like to say this: victims of sexual predators usually lack the courage to come forward, fearing repercussions. That is why we suffer in silence.

Our society can no longer turn a blind eye to the suffering of victims and needs to act. Victims carry the scars until the end of their lives. I am unable to have friends, not able to trust anyone and find it difficult to keep relationships or relate to anyone as I always feel threatened and vulnerable. I have decided to speak with the hope that if I manage to prevent a sexual exploitation of someone else then this was worthwhile.

An Other, via email