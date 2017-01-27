The world is divided on the use of torture

Torture: the action or practice of inflicting severe pain on someone as a punishment or in order to force them to do or say something.

Donald Trump conducted his first one-on-one television interview as president a couple of nights ago, affirming his belief that torture works.

Citing atrocities by the so-called Islamic State group as justification for waterboarding, he said that “we have to fight fire with fire”. He added that he will consult Defense Secretary James Mattis and CIA Director Mike Pompeo before authorizing any new policy.

The American public is divided on the use of the torture with 45 percent of people feeling it is justified in some cases, according to Amnesty International. Global opinion is similarly divided. Considerable majorities in China and India think torture can be justified to protect the public in some instances while the opposite is true in the UK, Russia and Germany.



You will find more statistics at Statista