Female footie fan given suspended sentence for using firecrackers at match

February 1st, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

Female footie fan given suspended sentence for using firecrackers at match

file photo

A Nicosia woman was handed a suspended sentence in connection with the use of firecrackers at a football match, police said Wednesday.

“Nicosia District Court sentenced a 26-year-old woman from Nicosia to six months’ imprisonment, suspended for three years and a six month ban from stadiums, having found her guilty of charges of possession, transport and use of firecrackers inside a sporting area, attempted destruction of property with explosives and attempted actual bodily harm.”

The offences were carried out during a football match held on May 2, 2015

The woman was ordered to present herself at a specific police station before the start of any match, event or group activity of the team she supports and remain there until it’s over.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close