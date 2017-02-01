Female footie fan given suspended sentence for using firecrackers at match

A Nicosia woman was handed a suspended sentence in connection with the use of firecrackers at a football match, police said Wednesday.

“Nicosia District Court sentenced a 26-year-old woman from Nicosia to six months’ imprisonment, suspended for three years and a six month ban from stadiums, having found her guilty of charges of possession, transport and use of firecrackers inside a sporting area, attempted destruction of property with explosives and attempted actual bodily harm.”

The offences were carried out during a football match held on May 2, 2015

The woman was ordered to present herself at a specific police station before the start of any match, event or group activity of the team she supports and remain there until it’s over.