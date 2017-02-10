Premier League preview

February 10th, 2017 English Premier League, Football, Recommended, Sport 0 comments

Premier League preview

Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of matchday 25 of the Premier League on Feb 11, 12 and 13 (1500 unless stated):

Feb. 11

Arsenal v Hull City (1230)

* Arsenal are seeking to avoid a third consecutive defeat

* Arsenal have won seven of nine v Hull in Premier League

* Hull have kept two consecutive clean sheets

* Arsenal have scored in their last 15 league matches

* Hull have not won in 11 away league games

Manchester United v Watford

* United are unbeaten in 15 league games

* Watford’s Deeney has scored in last three league matches

* United have drawn three of last four league games

* Watford have enjoyed consecutive league wins

* United are only ninth in home form table

Middlesbrough v Everton

* Lukaku has scored 59 Premier League goals for Everton

* He needs one more goal to equal Duncan Ferguson’s record

* Lukaku scored four times in a 6-3 defeat of Bournemouth

* Middlesbrough are without a win in seven league games

* Everton unbeaten in seven league games

Stoke City v Crystal Palace

* Stoke have lost one of their last 10 home league games

* Palace have slipped into bottom three

* Palace have lost five of their last six league games

* Joe Allen is Stoke’s top scorer in the league with five

* Stoke have lost their last four league games v Palace

Sunderland v Southampton

* This fixture has not ended goalless in last 37 meetings

* Southampton are yet to collect an away point in 2017

* Sunderland could escape the bottom three with a win

* Sunderland have not conceded in their last two games

* Southampton have lost six of their last seven league games

West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion

* West Ham have struggled at home in their new stadium

* West Brom won 4-2 at home against West Ham in September

* West Brom are in eighth place, West Ham ninth

* West Ham lost 4-0 to Man City in last home game

* Michail Antonio has eight league goals this season

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur (1730)

* Liverpool unbeaten in eight league games against Tottenham

* Last three league games between the sides have been drawn

* Tottenham last won at Anfield in 2011

* Liverpool are without a win in five league games

* Tottenham have 23 points from the last 30 available

Feb. 12

Burnley v Chelsea

* 28 of Burnley’s 29 points have come at home

* Chelsea have the best away record in the league

* Burnley are seeking sixth successive home win

* Chelsea are nine points clear at the top

* Diego Costa has 15 league goals and five assists

Swansea City v Leicester City

* Champions Leicester are one point above the bottom three

* Swansea have won three of last five league games

* Swansea’s Sigurdsson has scored in last three league games

* Leicester have lost four league games in a row

* Leicester have won last four league games v Swansea

Feb. 13

Bournemouth v Manchester City

* City have won all three Premier League games v Bournemouth

* City have scored 13 and conceded one in those games

* Gabriel Jesus has scored in his two Premier League starts

* City are seeking third successive Premier League win

* Bournemouth are without a victory in last five

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close