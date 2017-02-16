Pyla ‘casinos’ resume after November police raids

AFTER being shut down following police raids in November, ‘casinos’ in Pyla have started operating again, but under different names, the Turkish Cypriot daily Kibris reported on Thursday.

These casinos, disguised as internet cafes and bars, are said to have created a “serious disturbance” among the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot inhabitants of the village.

A source claimed that all of the eight of the gaming enterprises were run by Greek Cypriots, but in seven cases, the buildings where they operated from belonged to Turkish Cypriots and only one to a Greek Cypriot.

According to the people in the village, the casinos restarted operating a week after the police raid. Reports have suggested that two people have been killed in Pyla because of casino-related issues and that people of the mixed village felt under serious threat.

On November 2, police together with Turkish Cypriot authorities conducted raids on eight casinos in Pyla.

In all, 37 Greek Cypriots, six Turkish Cypriots, a Romanian and three Vietnamese were arrested during the raid on Sir John Casino, Andrew’s Cafe, Lion Casino, Olympic Casino, Win Casino, Scorpio’s Casino, Purple Cafe & Bar and XXL Casino.