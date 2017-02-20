American International School in Cyprus and Stanford University Collaborate for Pre-Collegiate Program

Cyprus students can apply to join the AISC cohort at Stanford University in California

CYPRUS, January 24, 2017: In the second year of its collaboration with Stanford University, American International School in Cyprus (AISC) through it’s parent organization, Esol Education, is extending an opportunity for Cyprus students to join its summer cohort at the Stanford Pre-Collegiate International Institutes, a prestigious, two-week residential program at Stanford University, which is ranked #2 in the world by QS and #3 in the world by Times Higher Education.

To be held from August 8 to 20, 2017, the program offers high-achieving students aged 14-17 the opportunity to experience university life at Stanford, with engaging, advanced content, skills development courses and field trips. The courses range from sciences and engineering to writing and humanities and themes and focus on concepts such as creativity, leadership, design-thinking, problem-solving, and communication.

Students who participate in the program will share their interests and abilities with other international students and will be given opportunities to enrich and accelerate their academic pursuits. Students will also learn about the US college admissions process and about resources and services available to international students at US universities.

“Participating students will join the AISC cohort from Cyprus, along with other students from our family of Esol Education schools in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Egypt, travelling together to California, chaperoned by faculty members,” shared Dr. Michelle Kleiss, AISC Director. “AISC students are well-prepared to participate in such a rigorous summer program. We are also pleased to invite motivated students from public and private schools across Cyprus to apply and join us, based on merit and fulfilling the entrance requirements.”

AISC is offering two scholarships to the value of €2625 each, enabling deserving students to participate, one from AISC and one from the wider Cyprus student community. Recipients will be rewarded in March at the time of final selection.

As Stanford’s educational partners, AISC & Esol Education will conduct the selection process and review all applications, which must include an essay, academic work samples, teacher recommendations, academic records and external test scores. A personal interview may also be required.

“We are honored that Stanford has elected to collaborate with AISC and Esol Education for the second year running! Cyprus had a major representation in the 2016 cohort, and our students returned buzzing with ideas and inspiration for their future plans,” added Ms. Kleiss. “We hope to see even more students participating this year, taking advantage of this opportunity to experience one of the finest universities in the world.”

Program Details

Program: Two week residential summer program at the Stanford University campus in Palo Alto, California

Content: University level courses, labs and workshops across a range of subjects from the Stanford School of Humanities and Sciences, Engineering, Medicine and Business

Age Range: 14 – 17 years of age

Dates: August 8 – 20, 2017

Fees: €5250

Application Deadline: Friday, February 24, 2017

For more information, and to apply, please visit: www.esoleducation.com/stanford/