Gov’t agrees to higher entry-level wages for nurses

HEALTH Minister Giorgos Pamporides announced on Friday that the government has granted state nurses their long-standing demand for higher entry-level wages to match their university level qualifications.

The agreement was achieved during a meeting hosted by President Nicos Anastasiades, where he discussed with delegations of the nurses’ union Pasyno and the nurses branch of the civil servants’ union Pasydy, the employment status of nurses under the upcoming hospital autonomy, which is a pre-requisite of the national health scheme (Gesy).

The demand of the state nurse to be paid higher wages, to match their university level qualifications, was put forth since 2011. The current administration’s reluctance in granting this request citing financial issues, had led in the past to a number of strikes by nurses in state hospitals.

