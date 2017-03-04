Writers and artists to drop ‘Turkish’ from union name

THE Turkish Cypriot union of writers and artists has decided to drop the word ‘Turkish’ from its title and limit the term TRNC in a bid to draw people from all backgrounds and fight racism.

According to Yeni Duzen newspaper, the union’s 14th general meeting unanimously voted to make the changes to allow it to “draw artists and writers of different ethnicity, religion, and language, and at the same time to express strong condemnation to the rising racism in Cyprus and across the globe.”

The union has been active for the past 28 years.

It will continue its activities in Cyprus and abroad and will work for peace, social justice and equal rights.