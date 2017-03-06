Chance to get a Greek metal fix

You can normally guess what kind of music a band plays by its name and the band that will play at Savino Live in Larnaca on Saturday is no exception. Firewind’s music, stage presence and look matches what their name suggests – they play with the fuel of fire and spread their music and energy like the wind.

The five-member Greek metal band is currently on its 2017 world tour to promote their last album Immortals and Larnaca is the latest stop on their tour map.

This album comes four years after their critically acclaimed seventh album Few Against Many and a short break for the band members. During this time apart the musicians were anything but silent, Main man Gus G released two solo albums and also toured with Ozzy Osbourne.

The band has a new singer, Henning Basse who will put all his rocking attitude into bringing the band back to the masses. Basse’s rich vocals will be the vehicle to drive the band’s material to the forefront of the Greek metal scene.

Four years is a long time for any fan to wait to get a metal fix, but the band promises that the wait was worth it and all will be proven on Saturday.

Firewind

Live performance by the Greek metal band. March 11. Savino Live, Larnaca. 10pm-3am. €20 with a drink. Tel: 24-620861